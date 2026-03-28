Presurance (NASDAQ:PRHI) Releases Earnings Results

Presurance (NASDAQ:PRHI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Presurance had a negative net margin of 50.13% and a negative return on equity of 136.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 million during the quarter.

Presurance Trading Down 11.9%

NASDAQ PRHI opened at $0.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Presurance has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $2.83.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Presurance in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

About Presurance

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Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, including companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

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