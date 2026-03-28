Whitcomb & Hess Inc. Purchases 51,507 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF $FLRN

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,507 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF accounts for 3.7% of Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. owned about 0.57% of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $15,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 69,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 36,952 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 1,201,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,093,000 after purchasing an additional 83,830 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 509,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,723,000 after buying an additional 36,813 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $843,000.

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SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Trading Down 0.1%

FLRN opened at $30.72 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $30.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.78.

SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Cuts Dividend

About SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0994 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%.

(Free Report)

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

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