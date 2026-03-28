KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $4.42 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,834 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,937 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,650 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $16,308,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd now owns 26,471 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,905,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Tesla by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 9,179 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $361.83 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $214.25 and a one year high of $498.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 335.03, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $408.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $427.78.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total value of $898,875.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,188,625.18. This represents a 11.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.56, for a total value of $10,692,774.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,173,649.64. This represents a 56.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 87,995 shares of company stock worth $38,315,650 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $508.00 price objective on Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $510.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Phillip Securities dropped their price target on Tesla from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $406.84.

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About Tesla

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Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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