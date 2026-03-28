Sherman Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF $IJS

Sherman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

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iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of IJS opened at $116.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $82.10 and a twelve month high of $127.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.73.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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