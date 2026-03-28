Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Shares Down 3.8% – Should You Sell?

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90. Approximately 777 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 2,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.2950.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Thule Group AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Thule Group AB (publ) Trading Down 3.8%

About Thule Group AB (publ)

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.37.

(Get Free Report)

Thule Group AB (publ) is a leading global organizer of active lifestyles, headquartered in Malmö, Sweden. The company designs, develops and markets a broad portfolio of products that enable the transport, protection and storage of sports equipment and travel gear. Its core offerings include roof racks, bike racks, roof boxes, towbars and accessories for automobiles, as well as luggage, backpacks and other travel solutions.

Founded in 1942, Thule has evolved from a Swedish family enterprise into a multinational business with a presence in more than 140 countries.

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