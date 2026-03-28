BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Industrial Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XHYI) Short Interest Down 52.8% in March

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Industrial Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XHYI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 535 shares, a decrease of 52.8% from the February 26th total of 1,133 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 27,008 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Industrial Sector ETF
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XHYI. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Industrial Sector ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $373,000. Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Industrial Sector ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $446,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Industrial Sector ETF by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 12,931 shares in the last quarter.
BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Industrial Sector ETF Trading Up 0.3%
Shares of BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Industrial Sector ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.19. 1,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,231. BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Industrial Sector ETF has a 12-month low of $35.58 and a 12-month high of $39.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.18.
BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Industrial Sector ETF Cuts Dividend
About BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Industrial Sector ETF
The BondBloxx US High Yield Industrial Sector ETF (XHYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a modified market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds of any maturity, issued by companies classified under the industrial sector. XHYI was launched on Feb 15, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.
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