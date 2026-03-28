BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Industrial Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XHYI) Short Interest Down 52.8% in March

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Industrial Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XHYI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 535 shares, a decrease of 52.8% from the February 26th total of 1,133 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 27,008 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Industrial Sector ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XHYI. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Industrial Sector ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $373,000. Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Industrial Sector ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $446,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Industrial Sector ETF by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 12,931 shares in the last quarter.

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BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Industrial Sector ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Industrial Sector ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.19. 1,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,231. BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Industrial Sector ETF has a 12-month low of $35.58 and a 12-month high of $39.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.18.

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Industrial Sector ETF Cuts Dividend

About BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Industrial Sector ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1749 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

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The BondBloxx US High Yield Industrial Sector ETF (XHYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a modified market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds of any maturity, issued by companies classified under the industrial sector. XHYI was launched on Feb 15, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

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