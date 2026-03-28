Short Interest in Ontex Group NV (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) Drops By 59.7%

Ontex Group NV (OTCMKTS:ONXXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 100,237 shares, a decline of 59.7% from the February 26th total of 248,523 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Ontex Group Stock Performance

ONXXF opened at $5.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.31. Ontex Group has a 1-year low of $5.17 and a 1-year high of $8.93.

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Ontex Group Company Profile

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Ontex Group NV is a Belgium‐based manufacturer specializing in personal hygiene products. The company designs, produces and markets disposable baby care items, feminine hygiene solutions and adult incontinence products. Ontex supplies both private‐label and proprietary brands through a diversified portfolio that addresses the needs of infants, women and seniors.

With a network of production facilities across Europe, North America, Africa and the Middle East, Ontex serves customers in more than 100 countries.

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