Averin Capital Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:ACAAU) Quiet Period Set To End on March 31st

Averin Capital Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:ACAAU – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, March 31st. Averin Capital Acquisition had issued 25,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 19th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Averin Capital Acquisition’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Averin Capital Acquisition to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd.

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Averin Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

Averin Capital Acquisition Company Profile

NASDAQ ACAAU opened at $10.06 on Friday. Averin Capital Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16.

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Averin Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ: ACAAU) is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), commonly referred to as a blank‑check company, that is listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the unit ticker ACAAU. As a SPAC, its principal business activity is to raise capital through an initial public offering and hold those proceeds in trust while seeking to complete a business combination, merger, asset acquisition or similar transaction with one or more operating companies. The company provides public-market access and capital to prospective private companies seeking to become publicly traded through a SPAC transaction.

While a SPAC has no fixed operating business prior to completing a business combination, its typical product for investors is a combination of equity and derivative instruments issued at IPO—often quoted as units that separate into common shares and warrants once the trust is liquidated or a merger is announced.

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