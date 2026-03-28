Insider Buying: Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Insider Purchases £19,779 in Stock

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (LON:MTRO – Get Free Report) insider Paul Coby acquired 17,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 114 per share, with a total value of £19,779.

Metro Bank Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of LON:MTRO opened at GBX 113.80 on Friday. Metro Bank Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 76.40 and a 12-month high of GBX 140. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 123.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 119.18. The firm has a market cap of £766.21 million, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.99.

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Metro Bank (LON:MTRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 7.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Metro Bank had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 5.16%. On average, research analysts expect that Metro Bank Holdings PLC will post 521.5384615 EPS for the current year.

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank Holdings PLC operates as the bank holding company for Metro Bank PLC that provides various banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It offers personal banking products and services, including current, cash, and foreign currency accounts; savings; residential and buy-to-let mortgages; overdrafts; credit cards; pet insurance; and safe deposit box services. The company also provides business banking products and services comprising business bank, commercial and community current, foreign currency, and insolvency practitioner accounts; deposit accounts, such as business and community instant access deposit, business notice, client premium and flexible client term deposit, and business and community fixed term deposit accounts; insurance products; and business and commercial loans and overdrafts, asset and invoice financing, bounce back loans, business credit cards, and recovery loan schemes services.

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