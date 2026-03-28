Silver Tiger Metals (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Stock Price Up 4.2% – Here’s What Happened

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.5699 and last traded at $0.5628. 454,075 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 970,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.5399.

Silver Tiger Metals Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average is $0.61.

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Silver Tiger Metals Company Profile

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Silver Tiger Metals is a mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and development of high-grade precious metal properties in Mexico. The company’s principal holding is the 100% owned El Tigre project, located in the historic Tayoltita silver district in Sonora. El Tigre hosts multiple epithermal silver-gold veins that have been subject to extensive historic mining, with documented production of silver and gold dating back to the late 18th century through the 1990s.

Since acquiring the El Tigre project, Silver Tiger Metals has conducted systematic exploration programs, including detailed surface mapping, geochemical sampling and diamond drilling.

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