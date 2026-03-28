Artiva Biotherapeutics (ARTV) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Monday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.87) per share for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, March 10, 2026 at 7:00 AM ET.

Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect Artiva Biotherapeutics to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Artiva Biotherapeutics alerts:

Artiva Biotherapeutics Price Performance

ARTV opened at $5.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.13. Artiva Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $7.75. The stock has a market cap of $123.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ARTV shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Artiva Biotherapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artiva Biotherapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARTV. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics by 225.8% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 11,190 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Artiva Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Artiva Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Artiva Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 37,053 shares in the last quarter.

Artiva Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of allogeneic “off-the-shelf” cell therapies for cancer. The company’s proprietary platform leverages natural killer (NK) cells engineered to express chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) or other targeting modalities, with the goal of delivering potent anti-tumor activity while minimizing the safety and supply limitations associated with patient-derived (autologous) approaches.

Artiva’s pipeline includes multiple lead product candidates designed to address both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Artiva Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artiva Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.