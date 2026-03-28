ProShares Ultra Consumer Staples (NYSEARCA:UGE) Short Interest Update

ProShares Ultra Consumer Staples (NYSEARCA:UGE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 23,145 shares, a decline of 66.3% from the February 26th total of 68,724 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,070 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ProShares Ultra Consumer Staples Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:UGE traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.26. 91,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,700. ProShares Ultra Consumer Staples has a 52-week low of $15.74 and a 52-week high of $22.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 million, a PE ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.56.

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ProShares Ultra Consumer Staples Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.0581 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Consumer Staples

About ProShares Ultra Consumer Staples

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Consumer Staples in the second quarter worth approximately $388,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ProShares Ultra Consumer Staples by 332.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Consumer Staples in the third quarter valued at approximately $478,000.

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ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Consumer Goods Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics. The Fund also intends to invest assets not invested in financial instruments, in debt instruments and/or money market instruments.

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