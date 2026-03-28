IO Biotech (IOBT) to Release Earnings on Monday

IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Monday, March 30th. Analysts expect IO Biotech to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, April 3, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

IO Biotech Trading Down 5.9%

NASDAQ IOBT opened at $0.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.66. IO Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.29, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.43.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On IO Biotech

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOBT. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IO Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IO Biotech during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Marex Group plc purchased a new stake in IO Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IO Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IO Biotech in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. 54.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IOBT shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of IO Biotech from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of IO Biotech from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of IO Biotech in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised IO Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

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About IO Biotech

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IO Biotech ApS is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, specializing in the development of novel immuno-oncology therapies. The company’s proprietary platform focuses on activating and sustaining anti-tumor immune responses by targeting the PD-L1 immune checkpoint. IO Biotech’s lead candidate, IO-VAC(R), is a peptide-based cancer vaccine designed to induce durable T-cell responses against PD-L1–expressing tumors.

Since its founding in 2013, IO Biotech has advanced IO-VAC(R) into multiple clinical trials, including Phase II studies in patients with metastatic melanoma.

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