UBS Group Cuts Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target to C$191.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from C$210.00 to C$191.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DOL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dollarama from C$185.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$199.00 to C$212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Dollarama from C$223.00 to C$232.00 in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Desjardins set a C$218.00 price objective on Dollarama and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Dollarama from C$200.00 to C$180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollarama presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$202.92.

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Dollarama Stock Performance

TSE DOL opened at C$166.76 on Wednesday. Dollarama has a twelve month low of C$147.00 and a twelve month high of C$209.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.61. The stock has a market cap of C$45.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$190.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$191.65.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported C$1.43 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.10 billion during the quarter. Dollarama had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 94.71%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollarama will post 5.3295203 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollarama News Roundup

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About Dollarama

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Dollarama Inc is a Canada-based company principally engaged in operating discount retail stores. The company provides a broad range of everyday consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, with merchandise at low fixed price points. General merchandise and consumer products jointly account for the majority of the company’s product offerings. The company’s stores are throughout Canada, generally located in convenient locations, such as metropolitan areas, midsize cities, and small towns.

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