FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 94,603 shares, an increase of 56.9% from the February 26th total of 60,293 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 306,178 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Price Performance

Shares of TDTT traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $24.17. 96,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,239. FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund has a one year low of $23.83 and a one year high of $24.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.21.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDTT. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the third quarter valued at $50,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 3,225.8% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 6,871 shares during the last quarter.

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (TDTT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS index. The fund tracks an index of inflation-protected US government debt with maturity dates of 1-10 years. TDTT was launched on Sep 19, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.

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