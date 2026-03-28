John Hancock Disciplined Value International Select ETF (NYSEARCA:JDVI) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Disciplined Value International Select ETF (NYSEARCA:JDVI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,020 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the February 26th total of 16,098 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,291 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Disciplined Value International Select ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Disciplined Value International Select ETF by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 22,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Disciplined Value International Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Disciplined Value International Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,122,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Disciplined Value International Select ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $329,000.

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John Hancock Disciplined Value International Select ETF Stock Down 0.7%

John Hancock Disciplined Value International Select ETF stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.82. 4,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,952. John Hancock Disciplined Value International Select ETF has a 1-year low of $24.57 and a 1-year high of $39.69. The firm has a market cap of $48.75 million, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.59.

John Hancock Disciplined Value International Select ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Disciplined Value International Select ETF (JDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to undervalued large- and mid-cap equities issued outside the US. JDVI was launched on Dec 19, 2023 and is issued by John Hancock.

Further Reading

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