SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) Shares Up 32.1% – Time to Buy?

Shares of SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF – Get Free Report) rose 32.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $55.00 and last traded at $55.00. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.65.

SMA Solar Technology Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.87.

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About SMA Solar Technology

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SMA Solar Technology AG is a Germany-based company specializing in the development, production and sale of photovoltaic inverters and energy management solutions for all types of solar power applications. The company’s product portfolio spans string inverters, central inverters and hybrid inverter systems designed for residential, commercial and utility-scale installations. In addition to core inverter technology, SMA offers integrated energy storage solutions, system monitoring platforms and digital services aimed at optimizing solar power generation and grid integration.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Niestetal near Kassel, SMA Solar Technology has grown into a global supplier with a presence in Europe, the Americas and Asia-Pacific.

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