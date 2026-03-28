Open Lending (LPRO) to Release Earnings on Monday

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Monday, March 30th. Analysts expect Open Lending to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 12, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.
Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.92 million. Open Lending had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 4.54%. On average, analysts expect Open Lending to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Open Lending Stock Performance
NASDAQ LPRO opened at $1.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.75. Open Lending has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $142.39 million, a P/E ratio of -40.33 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Open Lending from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Open Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.56.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Open Lending
About Open Lending
Open Lending Corporation is a financial technology company specializing in risk analytics and automated loan decisioning for the automotive finance industry. Through its proprietary platform, Open Lending enables banks, credit unions and finance companies to enhance underwriting accuracy, manage risk more effectively and streamline the loan origination process. The company’s solutions leverage machine learning and big-data analytics to deliver credit-based pricing models that help lenders optimize portfolio performance and reduce losses.
The core offerings of Open Lending include an automated underwriting engine, risk-based pricing tools and performance analytics dashboards.
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