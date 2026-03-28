AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Price Target Raised to C$8.00

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a report published on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$5.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.50.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AirBoss of America
AirBoss of America Price Performance
AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AirBoss of America had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of C$139.50 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that AirBoss of America will post 0.1012935 EPS for the current year.
AirBoss of America Company Profile
AirBoss of America Corp is a Canada-based manufacturer of rubber-based products for the resource, military, automotive and industrial markets. It operates in three segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, and AirBoss Defense Group. The Rubber Solutions segment includes manufacturing and distribution of rubber compounds and distribution of rubber compounding-related chemicals. The Engineered Products segment includes the manufacture and distribution of anti-noise, vibration, and harshness dampening parts.
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