POET Technologies (POET) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Monday, March 30th. Analysts expect POET Technologies to post earnings of ($0.06) per share and revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, March 31, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

POET Technologies Price Performance

POET stock opened at $5.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $685.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.32. POET Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $9.41.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on POET. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of POET Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Northland Securities set a $8.00 price target on POET Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $8.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On POET Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in POET Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of POET Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of POET Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of POET Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of POET Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POET Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

POET Technologies Inc is a Canadian fabless semiconductor company focused on the development and commercialization of integrated silicon photonics platforms. Leveraging proprietary POET Optical Interposer™ technology, the company designs and manufactures optical input/output (I/O) solutions that enable high-bandwidth, low-power data transmission between electronic chips and fiber-optic networks. By integrating optical waveguides, lasers, detectors and electronic drivers onto a single chip, POET aims to address the growing demand for faster, more energy-efficient data connectivity in telecommunications, data centers and high-performance computing applications.

The company’s core products include silicon photonics interposer arrays, active optical cables and optical transceiver modules.

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