SoundThinking Conference: AI-Driven Safety Suite Expands as SSTI Targets $110M Revenue, 17% EBITDA

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI) executives highlighted product expansion, artificial intelligence initiatives, and financial expectations during a discussion that focused on the company’s public safety technology portfolio and growth outlook. President and CEO Ralph Clark and CFO Alan Stewart described the company as a long-tenured provider of law enforcement and security solutions, with ShotSpotter acoustic gunshot detection remaining its best-known offering.

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Core products and footprint

Clark said the company is a “public safety solutions company” centered historically on ShotSpotter, which uses sparsely deployed acoustic sensors to detect and triangulate gunfire. He emphasized the rationale for the technology by stating that “80%–90% of criminal gunfire goes unreported” in some vulnerable communities.

Stewart said ShotSpotter is deployed in “over 170 cities,” covering “over 1,100 square miles,” and the company has been operating in the category for about 20 years. He also cited international deployments in South Africa and cities in Uruguay, along with presence in Brazil and the Bahamas, adding that international expansion is increasing.

Beyond ShotSpotter, executives discussed:

CrimeTracer , described as a database product with several hundred paying customers and about 2,000 contributing agencies providing information.

, described as a database product with several hundred paying customers and about 2,000 contributing agencies providing information. PlateRanger , the company’s license plate reader (LPR) offering, which Stewart said operates in a competitive market.

, the company’s license plate reader (LPR) offering, which Stewart said operates in a competitive market. SafePointe , a weapons detection technology acquired in 2023 that the company positioned as “passive” and “covert,” intended to reduce friction compared with checkpoint-style screening.

, a weapons detection technology acquired in 2023 that the company positioned as “passive” and “covert,” intended to reduce friction compared with checkpoint-style screening. A business supporting NYPD ERP systems, which Clark said has been a roughly “$14 million a year” relationship that the company has held for 20 years.

AI strategy and barriers to entry

Clark and Stewart repeatedly framed SoundThinking’s approach as “physical AI,” arguing that proprietary data and operational experience create defensibility. Clark said ShotSpotter’s advantage comes from a large proprietary dataset built over two decades, which helps the company distinguish true gunfire from other loud noises. He added that the company’s data and methods have been “court-accepted,” saying ShotSpotter has survived Kelly-Frye and Daubert challenges. He also noted the system pairs AI with human review in the incident review process.

For SafePointe, Clark described the use of transformer models to fuse data from passive sensors and a 3D camera. He said the system first detects metal, then uses AI to interpret signatures, describing how a firearm produces a distinctive dipole pattern. He positioned the approach as suited to environments where throughput and discretion matter, citing hospitals and casinos as examples.

Executives also described AI-driven productivity gains internally. Clark gave an example of a “multi-agent solution” built by the vice president of customer success that can compile internal customer usage details and external sentiment and coverage into a report and playbook.

Financial scale, profitability, and retention

Stewart said total revenue guidance at the mid-point is about $110 million for the year, with expectations for approximately 17% adjusted EBITDA, up from 12% the prior year. He added that multiple products use AI in their algorithms and that cost savings are already contributing to margin improvement.

Clark said the business has “99% retention from a gross retention point of view,” suggesting long customer lifetimes. He also contrasted the company’s sales efficiency to what he characterized as traditional SaaS benchmarks, stating SoundThinking’s cost to create a dollar of annual contract value (ACV) has been around $0.50–$0.60.

Growth opportunities: ShotSpotter expansion and SafePointe ramp

On market opportunity, management characterized ShotSpotter as still underpenetrated domestically and increasingly focused on international opportunities. Stewart said the company hired a senior salesperson in Brazil, describing the country as having roughly 100 cities with high levels of gun violence.

Executives highlighted SafePointe as a potentially faster-growing contributor. Stewart said SafePointe generated a little over $3 million last year and suggested it could reach $50 million in five years, with growth of “about 100% a year.” He put the addressable market at “over $20 billion.”

Stewart also cited operating leverage from AI in SafePointe’s Analyst Review Center (ARC), stating that after integrating AI, the team size declined from 50 to 29 even as the number of customers doubled.

Regulatory tailwinds, pricing, and capital allocation

Management pointed to regulatory developments as potential adoption tailwinds for weapons detection. Stewart referenced California Assembly Bill 2975, saying it would require hospitals of a certain size in California—about 400 facilities—to install weapons detection. He said implementation timing may be delayed from an initial expectation of April 2027, but described it as an early example other states may follow. Stewart also said Illinois is requiring casinos to have weapons detection, adding that Alabama followed with similar requirements.

In response to a question on pricing, executives said SafePointe is sold on a recurring model at $20,000 per year per lane. A “lane” was described as two bollards up to eight feet apart plus a 3D camera with GPU compute. Management said the company’s deployment cost for a lane is generally less than $20,000, targeting cash break-even around month eight. Clark added there are “no moving parts” and that deployments are typically indoors, reducing permitting and environmental complexity compared with outdoor ShotSpotter installations.

On capital allocation, Stewart said the company does not currently need additional acquisitions and has historically repurchased shares. He cited about $3 million in repurchases last year and said buybacks are likely to continue with the stock price lower, aiming to keep share count roughly flat—around 12.7 million shares over the last two years—even as the company adds employees and issues equity awards.

Clark also discussed product development in gunshot detection, including perimeter-based detection intended for critical infrastructure protection. He described using sensor placement and capturing both muzzle blast and the “supersonic snap” of bullets for sniper-related threats, citing potential applications such as substations, embassies, forward operating bases, and corporate environments. He noted the perimeter-based solution was not included in company guidance and characterized it as potential upside.

About SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI)

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes. It offers ShotSpotter, an acoustic gunshot detection system; CrimeTracer, a law enforcement search engine; CaseBuilder, an investigation management system; and ResourceRouter, a software that directs patrol and community anti-violence resources to help maximize their impact.

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