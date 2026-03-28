SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) Short Interest Update

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 172,806 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the February 26th total of 432,255 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 459,570 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOTL. Cheviot Value Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 1,269,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,152,000 after buying an additional 188,770 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 847,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,122,000 after acquiring an additional 12,799 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 520,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 311,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,542,000 after acquiring an additional 19,485 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 304,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,266,000 after acquiring an additional 27,935 shares during the last quarter.

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SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Price Performance

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF stock opened at $39.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.39. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a twelve month low of $39.22 and a twelve month high of $40.86.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Cuts Dividend

About SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.1584 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%.

(Get Free Report)

The SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, long-only bond fund that invests in a wide array of fixed income instruments of any maturity and credit quality. TOTL was launched on Feb 23, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

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