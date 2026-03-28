T Stamp (IDAI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

T Stamp (NASDAQ:IDAI – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its results after the market closes on Monday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share and revenue of $0.8950 million for the quarter.

T Stamp Price Performance

NASDAQ:IDAI opened at $2.32 on Friday. T Stamp has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $5.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of T Stamp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T Stamp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of T Stamp in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in T Stamp during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in T Stamp by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 13,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.34% of the company’s stock.

T Stamp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

T Stamp Inc develops and markets identity authentication software solutions for government and enterprise partners, and peer-to-peer markets worldwide. It develops proprietary artificial intelligence-powered solutions, researching and leveraging machine learning, artificial intelligence, biometric science, cryptography, and data mining to deliver insightful identity and trust predictions that identify and defend against fraudulent identity attacks, protect sensitive user information, and extend the reach of digital services through global accessibility.

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