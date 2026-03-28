Tingyi Cayman Islands (TCYMF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Tingyi Cayman Islands (OTCMKTS:TCYMF – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its results before the market opens on Monday, March 30th. Analysts expect Tingyi Cayman Islands to post earnings of $0.0536 per share and revenue of $5.5706 billion for the quarter.

Tingyi Cayman Islands Stock Performance

TCYMF stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. Tingyi Cayman Islands has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.31.

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About Tingyi Cayman Islands

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Tingyi Cayman Islands Holding Corp. is an investment holding company principally engaged in the production and sale of convenience foods and beverages. Its core operating subsidiary, Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corporation, is best known for its Master Kong–branded instant noodles and ready-to-drink beverages. The company’s portfolio also spans bottled water, brewed teas, fruit juices and packaged bakery items, serving both retail and foodservice channels.

Since its establishment in the early 1990s, Tingyi has built one of the largest distribution networks in Mainland China, covering more than 30 provinces and municipalities through a combination of direct sales teams and third-party distributors.

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