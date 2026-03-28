Analysts Set Eagle Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:EFSI) PT at $43.00

Shares of Eagle Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:EFSI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Eagle Financial Services from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Freedom Capital cut shares of Eagle Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Eagle Financial Services from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital set a $43.00 target price on shares of Eagle Financial Services in a research note on Monday, February 9th.

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Institutional Trading of Eagle Financial Services

In other news, Director Scott M. Hamberger acquired 909 shares of Eagle Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,997.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,150. The trade was a 55.39% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Financial Services by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 453,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,064,000 after purchasing an additional 177,132 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Financial Services by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 306,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,606,000 after buying an additional 157,331 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Eagle Financial Services by 2,935.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 70,686 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eagle Financial Services by 148.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 63,756 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,849,000. 0.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Financial Services Price Performance

Eagle Financial Services stock opened at $33.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Eagle Financial Services has a 52 week low of $28.70 and a 52 week high of $41.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.24 million, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.60 and a 200-day moving average of $37.42.

Eagle Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 26th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Eagle Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 7.76%.The business had revenue of $21.76 million for the quarter.

Eagle Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Eagle Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.38%.

Eagle Financial Services Company Profile

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Eagle Financial Services, Inc (NASDAQ: EFSI) is the bank holding company for Eagle National Bank, a community-oriented financial institution headquartered in Fredericksburg, Virginia. The company offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking solutions, focusing on personalized service for individuals, small businesses, and nonprofit organizations. Through its subsidiary, Eagle National Bank, it maintains a commitment to local decision-making and relationship-driven service.

Eagle Financial Services provides deposit products including checking and savings accounts, money market funds, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

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