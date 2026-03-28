Brokerages Set Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Target Price at $102.00

Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.00.

DCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Donaldson from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Donaldson to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd.

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Donaldson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $83.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Donaldson has a 12 month low of $57.45 and a 12 month high of $112.84.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $896.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.64 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 29.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Donaldson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.930-4.010 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Donaldson will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 12th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donaldson

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 203.7% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 3,680.0% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Donaldson by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc (NYSE: DCI) is a global provider of filtration systems and replacement parts for a wide range of industries. The company develops and manufactures air, liquid and gas filtration solutions for engine and industrial applications, helping customers improve performance, lower emissions and extend equipment life. Donaldson’s product portfolio includes engine air intake filters, fuel filters, hydraulic filters, compressor filters, dust collection systems and gas turbine air intake systems.

Serving markets such as agriculture, construction, mining, power generation, aerospace and original equipment manufacturing, Donaldson operates through two primary business segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products.

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