YouGov’s (YOU) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of YouGov (LON:YOU – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 510 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on YOU. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of YouGov in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 395 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on YouGov from GBX 380 to GBX 350 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on YouGov in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 450 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, YouGov has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 411.

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YouGov Price Performance

YOU stock opened at GBX 162.60 on Wednesday. YouGov has a one year low of GBX 135.40 and a one year high of GBX 399. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 206.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 248.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £190.59 million, a PE ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.39.

YouGov (LON:YOU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported GBX 11.40 earnings per share for the quarter. YouGov had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 6.46%. On average, analysts forecast that YouGov will post 41.8853256 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Stephan Shakespeare purchased 65,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 155 per share, with a total value of £101,704.80. Also, insider Ian Griffiths purchased 30,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 156 per share, with a total value of £48,023.04. Insiders have bought a total of 112,986 shares of company stock valued at $18,472,430 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

YouGov News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting YouGov this week:

About YouGov

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YouGov is a global research data and analytics group. Our mission is to offer unparalleled insight into what the world really thinks and does. With operations in the Americas, Mainland Europe, UK and Asia Pacific, we have one of the world’s largest research networks.

Above all, YouGov is powered by reality. That stems from a unique panel of millions of registered members across 64 markets, encapsulating some 18 million shopping trips and millions of interconnected data points. Our unique approach to recruiting and engaging with our panel, combined with our state-of-the-art technology platforms, enables us to deliver real-world, real-time insights that lead to better decision-making and a competitive advantage for our clients.

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