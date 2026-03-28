NCR Voyix Corporation (NYSE:VYX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

NCR Voyix Corporation (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.1875.

A number of research firms recently commented on VYX. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of NCR Voyix from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $12.00 target price on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Thursday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of NCR Voyix from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on NCR Voyix from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Thursday, February 26th.

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NCR Voyix Stock Down 4.4%

VYX stock opened at $6.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. NCR Voyix has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $14.67. The stock has a market cap of $859.78 million, a P/E ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.26.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. NCR Voyix had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. NCR Voyix’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NCR Voyix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.960 EPS. Research analysts expect that NCR Voyix will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of NCR Voyix by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in NCR Voyix during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC raised its position in NCR Voyix by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC now owns 337,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 25,582 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in NCR Voyix by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,598,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,503,000 after acquiring an additional 60,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix in the fourth quarter valued at about $666,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

About NCR Voyix

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NCR Voyix is a technology company formed through the spin-off of NCR Corporation’s financial and digital commerce business. The company designs, manufactures and supports self-service solutions for banking and retail environments, with core offerings that include ATMs, kiosks, point-of-sale terminals and payment software. By blending hardware, cloud-based applications and managed services, NCR Voyix aims to help financial institutions and merchants modernize customer experiences and streamline transaction processing.

Building on more than a century of heritage under the NCR name, NCR Voyix leverages decades of engineering expertise and innovation in transaction automation.

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