ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $100.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $81.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OKE. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of ONEOK from $114.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Mizuho set a $89.00 price target on shares of ONEOK in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.94.

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ONEOK Stock Performance

NYSE:OKE opened at $94.01 on Wednesday. ONEOK has a twelve month low of $64.02 and a twelve month high of $100.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.93.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.77 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 10.09%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. ONEOK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.040-5.870 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONEOK

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OKE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 395,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,090,000 after purchasing an additional 59,666 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in ONEOK by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 20,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares during the period. Brighton Securities CORP. raised its position in ONEOK by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Securities CORP. now owns 5,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Worthington Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc (NYSE: OKE) is a publicly traded midstream energy company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The company owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, processing facilities, fractionators and storage and terminal assets. Its operations are focused on gathering, processing, transporting, fractionating and marketing NGLs and interstate natural gas, providing critical infrastructure that connects hydrocarbon production to refineries, petrochemical plants and other end markets.

ONEOK’s asset base includes pipeline systems and processing plants that move and condition natural gas, along with infrastructure for the transportation, storage and fractionation of NGLs such as ethane, propane and butane.

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