ATI (NYSE:ATI) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ATI (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $140.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ATI. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ATI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of ATI in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research raised ATI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ATI in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ATI from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

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ATI Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of ATI stock opened at $140.34 on Wednesday. ATI has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $168.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 49.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.73 and a 200-day moving average of $113.22.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. ATI had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 24.26%. ATI’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. ATI has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.990-4.270 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.890 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ATI will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

ATI announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 19th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ATI news, Director David J. Morehouse sold 6,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total transaction of $1,019,438.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 38,168 shares in the company, valued at $5,887,414. This trade represents a 14.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATI. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ATI by 2.7% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ATI by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ATI by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in ATI by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in ATI by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period.

About ATI

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Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is a global manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components, serving aerospace, defense, oil and gas, chemical processing, medical and other industrial end markets. The company operates through two main segments: High Performance Materials & Components, which produces titanium and nickel-based alloys, stainless and specialty steels, and precision forgings; and Flat-Rolled Products, which supplies stainless steel, nickel and specialty alloy sheet, strip and precision-rolled plate.

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