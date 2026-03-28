Amylyx Pharmaceuticals’ (AMLX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMLX. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.11.

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Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.6%

NASDAQ AMLX opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.71. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $17.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of -0.31.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO James M. Frates sold 3,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $36,951.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 177,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,625.44. This represents a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justin B. Klee sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $27,710.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,379,398 shares in the company, valued at $46,939,838.22. The trade was a 0.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 151,203 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,385 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 954.4% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 890,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,756,000 after purchasing an additional 24,154 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,291,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,853,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing treatments for rare and debilitating neurological diseases. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company focuses on leveraging novel approaches to target cellular pathways implicated in neurodegeneration. Amylyx’s research platform centers on small-molecule therapies designed to protect neurons and support cellular health in patients with conditions that currently have limited or no disease-modifying treatment options.

The company’s lead product, AMX0035, is marketed under the trade name Relyvrio following U.S.

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