Mondelez International’s (MDLZ) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Rothschild & Co Redburn

Rothschild & Co Redburn reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $71.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MDLZ. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of Mondelez International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

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View Our Latest Analysis on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Trading Up 1.2%

MDLZ opened at $58.27 on Wednesday. Mondelez International has a twelve month low of $51.20 and a twelve month high of $71.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.67 and a 200-day moving average of $58.28. The stock has a market cap of $74.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.36%.The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.070 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 106.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mondelez International

In related news, EVP Gustavo Carlos Valle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 99,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,174,952. This represents a 2.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mondelez International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its stake in Mondelez International by 22.9% in the third quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management grew its stake in Mondelez International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 13,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

(Get Free Report)

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company’s product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

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