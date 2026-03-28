Short Interest in Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc. (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Grows By 140.1%

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc. (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 277,945 shares, a growth of 140.1% from the February 26th total of 115,782 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 257,757 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Stock Down 4.2%

OTCMKTS ARGGY opened at $0.47 on Friday. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.80.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARGGY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

(Get Free Report)

Aston Martin Lagonda Global plc is the holding company for Aston Martin Lagonda, a British manufacturer specializing in luxury performance automobiles. The company designs, engineers and assembles a portfolio of high-end sports cars, grand tourers and luxury SUVs. Its product range includes long-standing model lines such as the DB series and Vantage, as well as the DBX SUV, and a limited number of flagship hypercars including the Valkyrie and Valhalla. Under its Lagonda marque, the company is also developing all-electric luxury vehicles aimed at the ultra-premium segment.

Manufacturing and R&D are centered at its headquarters in Gaydon, Warwickshire, England, where the company integrates bespoke craftsmanship with advanced technologies.

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