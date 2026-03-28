Analysts Set CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW) Target Price at $327.14

Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $327.1429.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CSW Industrials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Zacks Research downgraded CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $350.00 price objective on CSW Industrials in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on CSW Industrials from $302.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on CSW Industrials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd.

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CSW Industrials Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of CSW Industrials stock opened at $263.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.26. CSW Industrials has a 1 year low of $230.45 and a 1 year high of $338.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 0.81.

CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $232.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.36 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 14.55%. Research analysts forecast that CSW Industrials will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 14.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CSW Industrials

In other CSW Industrials news, Director Darron K. Ash purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $256.62 per share, for a total transaction of $76,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,396.10. This represents a 35.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Luke Alverson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.02, for a total value of $158,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,934,449. This trade represents a 3.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSW Industrials

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter worth about $807,000. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,002,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,915,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,280,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $601,000. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CSW Industrials, Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturer that develops and supplies specialty chemical products, performance materials and precision surface solutions. The company’s offerings span a range of end markets including energy, industrial processing, converting and automotive, where its products serve critical functions in production efficiency, equipment maintenance and process enhancement.

In its chemical business, CSW Industrials produces solvent- and water-based formulations such as surfactants, corrosion inhibitors and custom blends used in oilfield exploration and production, metalworking, water treatment and other industrial applications.

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