BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Receives C$111.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$116.29.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their target price on shares of BRP from C$115.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on BRP from C$116.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on BRP from C$107.00 to C$131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. TD Securities raised their price objective on BRP from C$106.00 to C$119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on BRP from C$117.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Friday.

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BRP News Summary

Positive Sentiment: BRP reported Q4 EPS of C$2.21 and revenue of C$2.46 billion (revenue up ~16%), and raised its dividend — positive fundamental news that supports the equity case. BRP ups dividend, reports $45.8M Q4 profit, revenue up 16 per cent

BRP reported Q4 EPS of C$2.21 and revenue of C$2.46 billion (revenue up ~16%), and raised its dividend — positive fundamental news that supports the equity case. Positive Sentiment: Several brokers raised targets/ratings: Desjardins bumped its target to C$138 (buy), BMO raised to C$120 (outperform), and Wells Fargo lifted its target to C$110 (overweight) — these increases signal continued analyst confidence and meaningful upside from current levels. Analyst rating roundup

Several brokers raised targets/ratings: Desjardins bumped its target to C$138 (buy), BMO raised to C$120 (outperform), and Wells Fargo lifted its target to C$110 (overweight) — these increases signal continued analyst confidence and meaningful upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Ci Capital trimmed its target from C$128 to C$119 but kept a buy rating (still substantial upside), a more modest adjustment versus some peers. Ci Capital target change

Ci Capital trimmed its target from C$128 to C$119 but kept a buy rating (still substantial upside), a more modest adjustment versus some peers. Neutral Sentiment: Raymond James cut its target slightly to C$115 from C$117 but the target still implies solid upside — mixed analyst tweaks add to near-term volatility rather than a clear directional signal. Raymond James target change

BRP Price Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting BRP this week:

Shares of TSE DOO opened at C$91.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 443.59, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.27. BRP has a one year low of C$43.88 and a one year high of C$112.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$100.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$96.54.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported C$2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BRP had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 54.95%. The business had revenue of C$2.46 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that BRP will post 6.890971 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRP Company Profile

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BRP designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets snowmobiles, all-terrain vehicles, and personal watercraft under the Ski-Doo, Sea-Doo, Can-Am, and Lynx brand names. It also builds engines under the Rotax brand (after discontinuing the Evinrude outboard engine business in 2020) and offers clothing, parts, and accessories that cater to its core consumers. In 2018, BRP created a marine group, acquiring boat manufacturers Alumacraft, Triton (which makes Manitou pontoon boats), and Telwater (in Australia).

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