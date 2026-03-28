ARM’s (ARM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $175.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised shares of ARM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore lowered their price objective on shares of ARM from $215.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of ARM from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on ARM from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, HSBC upgraded ARM from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.17.

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ARM Trading Down 6.9%

NASDAQ ARM opened at $144.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $152.27 billion, a PE ratio of 192.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 4.11. ARM has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $183.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.48 and a 200-day moving average of $134.35.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. ARM had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 17.15%.The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ARM will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Jason Child sold 21,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total value of $3,157,313.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 174,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,921,129.22. This trade represents a 10.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Haas sold 7,986 shares of ARM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.86, for a total value of $1,284,627.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 282,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,520,001.94. The trade was a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,133 shares of company stock valued at $8,288,586.

Institutional Trading of ARM

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of ARM by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 11,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in ARM by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in ARM by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ARM by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,331,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in ARM by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 195,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,692,000 after buying an additional 34,492 shares in the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARM News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ARM this week:

ARM Company Profile

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Arm Limited (NASDAQ: ARM) is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm’s product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

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