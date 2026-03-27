Torstar (OTCMKTS:TORSF) Trading Down 1.3% – Here’s Why

Torstar Co. (OTCMKTS:TORSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. Approximately 900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 5,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.5573.

Torstar Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.55.

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About Torstar

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Torstar Corporation (OTCMKTS:TORSF) is a Canadian media and publishing company with a diversified portfolio of print and digital assets. Its flagship publication, the Toronto Star, traces its roots to 1892 and remains one of Canada’s most widely read daily newspapers. Beyond the Toronto Star, Torstar operates the Metroland Media Group, which publishes a network of community and regional newspapers across Ontario, as well as specialty and niche titles, catering to local news and events.

In recent years, Torstar has expanded its digital footprint through platforms such as Wheels.ca, an automotive news and classified site, and StarMetro, a free urban commuter newspaper available online.

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