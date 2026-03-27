Compass Therapeutics’ (CMPX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim restated their buy rating on shares of Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

CMPX has been the subject of several other reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Compass Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Leerink Partners raised shares of Compass Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $13.00 price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

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Compass Therapeutics Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of CMPX stock opened at $5.33 on Tuesday. Compass Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $6.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.00. The firm has a market cap of $959.88 million, a PE ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.48.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts predict that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPX. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Compass Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Compass Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 175,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel immuno‐oncology therapies. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company focuses on engineering monoclonal antibody candidates designed to enhance T cell–mediated anti‐tumor responses. Compass leverages proprietary antibody platforms to identify and optimize biologics that modulate immune checkpoint pathways and the tumor microenvironment.

The company’s lead programs include CTX-471, a bispecific antibody targeting both PD-1 and PD-L1 checkpoints, and DSP107, a CD47‐SIRPα pathway modulator aimed at disrupting “don’t eat me” signals on cancer cells.

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