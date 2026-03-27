Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Receives $265.77 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the forty ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation, twenty-seven have given a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $262.9143.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Oracle from $275.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America started coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Oracle from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th.

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Insider Transactions at Oracle

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Kehring sold 35,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total transaction of $6,821,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 33,638 shares in the company, valued at $6,555,709.82. The trade was a 50.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $1,552,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,805,476.90. The trade was a 6.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 130.0% during the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 76.9% during the third quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 290.9% in the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $142.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.15. Oracle has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $345.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that Oracle will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.91%.

Key Stories Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America reinstated coverage and set a $200 price target, arguing Oracle can gain more than 30% as AI and cloud adoption accelerate — this is a bullish analyst catalyst for upside. Read More.

Bank of America reinstated coverage and set a $200 price target, arguing Oracle can gain more than 30% as AI and cloud adoption accelerate — this is a bullish analyst catalyst for upside. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Oracle signed a multi‑year deal to migrate Veritone’s AI solutions to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), a client win that validates OCI for enterprise AI workloads and can drive cloud revenue growth. Read More.

Oracle signed a multi‑year deal to migrate Veritone’s AI solutions to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), a client win that validates OCI for enterprise AI workloads and can drive cloud revenue growth. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Oracle expanded its Nashville footprint with a new 116,000 sq. ft. lease to support hiring and longer‑term talent capacity — a sign of planned growth and local investment. Read More.

Oracle expanded its Nashville footprint with a new 116,000 sq. ft. lease to support hiring and longer‑term talent capacity — a sign of planned growth and local investment. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Industry writeups and analysis (Seeking Alpha, media) highlight Oracle’s multicloud/Exadata strategy and recent product moves into AI “agentic” apps as drivers of recurring, higher‑margin revenue over time. Read More.

Industry writeups and analysis (Seeking Alpha, media) highlight Oracle’s multicloud/Exadata strategy and recent product moves into AI “agentic” apps as drivers of recurring, higher‑margin revenue over time. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary notes ORCL underperformed peers intraday, reflecting sector rotation and profit‑taking rather than new company fundamentals. Read More.

Market commentary notes ORCL underperformed peers intraday, reflecting sector rotation and profit‑taking rather than new company fundamentals. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks and other outlets flagged Oracle in screens of recovery/rebound stories after strong cloud results — useful context but not an immediate price driver. Read More.

Zacks and other outlets flagged Oracle in screens of recovery/rebound stories after strong cloud results — useful context but not an immediate price driver. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms have filed or publicized securities‑fraud class actions alleging Oracle misstatements about AI/data‑center capex and disclosures for purchases between June–Dec 2025; several firms are soliciting lead‑plaintiff candidates with an April 6 deadline — this legal overhang can pressure the stock and raise uncertainty. Read More.

Multiple law firms have filed or publicized securities‑fraud class actions alleging Oracle misstatements about AI/data‑center capex and disclosures for purchases between June–Dec 2025; several firms are soliciting lead‑plaintiff candidates with an April 6 deadline — this legal overhang can pressure the stock and raise uncertainty. Read More. Negative Sentiment: An analyst note (published today) lowered Oracle’s price target on concerns around revenue conversion and near‑term capital spending for AI infrastructure — a valuation headwind that likely offsets some bullish commentary. Read More.

Oracle Company Profile

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Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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