Analysts Set ACV Auctions Inc. (NYSE:ACVA) PT at $10.45

Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NYSE:ACVA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.45.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACVA. Barrington Research raised ACV Auctions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Barclays cut their target price on ACV Auctions from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of ACV Auctions to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded ACV Auctions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 1st.

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ACV Auctions Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:ACVA opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. ACV Auctions has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $17.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average of $7.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.85 million, a PE ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

ACV Auctions (NYSE:ACVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $183.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Transactions at ACV Auctions

In related news, CEO George Chamoun purchased 24,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.05 per share, with a total value of $122,573.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,952,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,912,533.85. This trade represents a 0.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ACV Auctions

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACVA. Atreides Management LP increased its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 125.2% in the fourth quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 12,411,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,543,000 after buying an additional 6,901,010 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 3.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 11,471,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,685,000 after acquiring an additional 362,003 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 301.0% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,295,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475,874 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in ACV Auctions by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,337,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,332,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,753,000 after buying an additional 784,411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

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ACV Auctions operates a digital marketplace designed to streamline the wholesale used-vehicle auction process for independent dealerships and larger automotive groups. The platform enables dealers to participate in live, online auctions, submit real-time bids, and access guaranteed-sale programs that reduce the risk of inventory moving. By replicating the dynamics of in-lane bidding in a virtual environment, ACV Auctions connects sellers and buyers across a broad geographic footprint without the need for physical auction attendance.

In addition to its core marketplace, ACV Auctions offers a suite of software tools and data-driven services aimed at improving transparency and decision-making in the remarketing process.

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