Analysts Set Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Target Price at C$52.45

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$52.45.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KEY. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$51.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Keyera from C$54.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$43.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th.

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Keyera Price Performance

Keyera stock opened at C$54.25 on Tuesday. Keyera has a 52 week low of C$37.80 and a 52 week high of C$54.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$50.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$46.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 227.74. The stock has a market cap of C$12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.70.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.70 billion for the quarter. Keyera had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.34%. On average, research analysts forecast that Keyera will post 2.2166667 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keyera Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.17%.

Keyera Company Profile

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Keyera is a midstream energy business that operates primarily out of Alberta, Canada. Its primary lines of business consist of the gathering and processing of natural gas in western Canada, the storage, transportation, and liquids blending for NGLS and crude oil, and the marketing of NGLs, iso-octane, and crude oil. The firm currently has interests in about a dozen active gas plants and operates over 4,000 km of pipelines.

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