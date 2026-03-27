Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Receives $205.31 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $205.3077.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Biogen from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on Biogen from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on Biogen in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, December 29th.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

Institutional Trading of Biogen

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.83, for a total transaction of $531,547.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,607,232.69. This represents a 24.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth $1,342,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $742,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $936,000. Fluent Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter valued at about $3,578,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter valued at about $3,294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $191.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.76. Biogen has a 1-year low of $110.04 and a 1-year high of $202.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.15.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.38. Biogen had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.44 EPS. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Biogen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.250-16.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen will post 15.83 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

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Biogen Inc is a multinational biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has a longstanding emphasis on neuroscience, with research and commercial activities spanning multiple therapeutic areas including multiple sclerosis, spinal muscular atrophy and Alzheimer’s disease. Biogen was founded in 1978 and has grown into a global biopharmaceutical firm with operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Japan and other international markets.

The company’s marketed portfolio has historically included several well-known therapies for multiple sclerosis such as Avonex, Tysabri and Tecfidera, and it has pursued treatments for rare neurological conditions and genetic neuromuscular disorders.

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