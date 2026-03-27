Plum Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:PLMK) Short Interest Up 378.6% in March

Plum Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:PLMK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,006 shares, an increase of 378.6% from the February 26th total of 837 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 252,628 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Plum Acquisition Corp. IV

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. IV in the first quarter worth approximately $3,409,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. IV by 52.1% during the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 685,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,037,000 after acquiring an additional 234,625 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in Plum Acquisition Corp. IV by 34.9% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 768,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 199,045 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. IV in the second quarter valued at $772,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. IV during the second quarter valued at about $3,201,000.

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Plum Acquisition Corp. IV Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of PLMK stock opened at $10.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.44. Plum Acquisition Corp. IV has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $10.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. IV in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Plum Acquisition Corp. IV

About Plum Acquisition Corp. IV

(Get Free Report)

Plum Acquisition Corp. IV is a special purpose acquisition company incorporated in the Cayman Islands. Trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker PLMK, the company has no operating history and was formed for the purpose of effecting one or more business combinations, such as a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition or similar transaction.

The company completed its initial public offering, raising capital through the sale of units comprised of ordinary shares and warrants. The net proceeds of the offering are held in a trust account, pending the identification and consummation of a suitable business combination within the prescribed timeframe, generally 24 months from the closing date of the offering.

Although Plum Acquisition Corp.

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