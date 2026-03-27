Sen. Angus S. King Jr. Sells Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock

Senator Angus S. King Jr. (Independent-Maine) recently sold shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX). In a filing disclosed on March 24th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Blackstone stock on February 13th.

Senator Angus S. King Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Blackstone alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on 2/13/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on 2/13/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) on 2/13/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) on 2/13/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 2/13/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ON (NYSE:ONON) on 2/13/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) on 2/13/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 2/13/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on 12/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) on 12/29/2025.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE BX opened at $109.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $81.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.79. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.73 and a 52-week high of $190.09.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. Blackstone had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 20.89%.The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 153.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $167.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Friday, January 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Blackstone

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Iv Gp Mana Blackstone acquired 2,868,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $75,000,004.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,628,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,129,914.25. This represents a 18.20% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone sold 1,596,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $15,961,420.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BX. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 10,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,508,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Blackstone by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 832,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $128,292,000 after acquiring an additional 98,193 shares during the last quarter. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Fund Advisors of America Inc FL acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $927,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Blackstone

Here are the key news stories impacting Blackstone this week:

About Senator King

Angus King (independent) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Maine. He assumed office on January 3, 2013. His current term ends on January 3, 2031.

King (independent) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Maine. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Inc (NYSE: BX) is a global investment firm focused on alternative asset management. Founded in 1985 by Stephen A. Schwarzman and Peter G. Peterson and headquartered in New York City, the firm organizes and manages investment vehicles that acquire and operate businesses, real estate and credit investments, as well as provide hedge fund solutions and other alternative strategies for institutional and individual investors.

Blackstone’s business is organized around several principal investment platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.