Eureka Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:UREKF) Short Interest Up 111.5% in March

Eureka Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:UREKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 8,569 shares, a growth of 111.5% from the February 26th total of 4,052 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,644 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Eureka Lithium Stock Performance
UREKF opened at $0.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.23. Eureka Lithium has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.91.
About Eureka Lithium
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