Eureka Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:UREKF) Short Interest Up 111.5% in March

Eureka Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:UREKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 8,569 shares, a growth of 111.5% from the February 26th total of 4,052 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,644 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Eureka Lithium Stock Performance

UREKF opened at $0.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.23. Eureka Lithium has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.91.

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About Eureka Lithium

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Eureka Lithium Corp., a junior mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option to acquire a 75% interest in the North McKinney property comprises five mineral claims totaling 1,289 hectares located on the southeast slope of Mt. Baldy in southern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Scout Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Eureka Lithium Corp. in June 2023. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

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