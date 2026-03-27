Barclays Cuts Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Price Target to $36.00

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CCL. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Friday, December 26th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Friday, December 19th. Zacks Research lowered Carnival from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Carnival from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Carnival from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.36.

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Carnival Trading Down 1.5%

Institutional Trading of Carnival

CCL opened at $25.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.42. Carnival has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $34.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Carnival by 2,954.0% during the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 19,851,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,625,000 after purchasing an additional 19,201,000 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $429,448,000. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Carnival by 184.3% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 10,289,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,353,000 after buying an additional 6,669,935 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carnival by 2,432.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,689,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,311,000 after buying an additional 6,425,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Carnival by 99.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,159,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,535,000 after buying an additional 6,066,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Carnival

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Carnival Company Profile

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Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) is a global cruise operator that provides leisure travel services through a portfolio of passenger cruise brands. The company’s core business is operating cruise ships that offer multi-night voyages and associated vacation services, including onboard accommodations, dining, entertainment, spa and wellness offerings, casinos, youth programs, and organized shore excursions. Carnival markets cruise vacations to a broad range of consumers, from value-focused travelers to premium and luxury segments, through differentiated brand positioning and onboard experiences.

Its operating structure comprises multiple well-known cruise brands that target distinct geographic and demographic markets.

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