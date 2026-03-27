SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys 15,781 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 320.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,781 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 209.8% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allianz SE grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz SE now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.50 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.56.

Novo Nordisk A/S News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Novo Nordisk A/S this week:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $36.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.73. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $35.85 and a 1-year high of $81.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.44 and its 200 day moving average is $50.61.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 68.91% and a net margin of 33.03%.The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. Research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a $1.2751 dividend. This represents a yield of 541.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 52.74%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

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