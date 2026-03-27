Traynor Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 74.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,593 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,808,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,953,948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667,887 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,966,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,068,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,472 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,895,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,083,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,718 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,112,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,160,000 after purchasing an additional 479,866 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,922,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,502,000 after purchasing an additional 476,101 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of VTV opened at $196.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $201.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $150.43 and a 1-year high of $208.20.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies. The Index represents the value companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of predominantly large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

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