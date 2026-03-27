Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $59.88 and last traded at $59.3390, with a volume of 302856 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Methanex from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Methanex from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their target price on shares of Methanex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Methanex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.36.

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Methanex Trading Up 1.6%

The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.62 and a beta of 0.65.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.95). Methanex had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 2.21%.The company had revenue of $968.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Methanex Corporation will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Methanex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Methanex

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEOH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,746,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,917,000 after acquiring an additional 336,316 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 629.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,316,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $92,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,763 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,048,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $81,363,000 after acquiring an additional 7,707 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,803,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,520,000 after acquiring an additional 518,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,568,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,960,000 after purchasing an additional 343,876 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Methanex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Methanex Corporation is a Vancouver, Canada–based company and one of the world’s largest producers and suppliers of methanol. The company manufactures methanol, a key feedstock for a wide range of chemical products and industrial applications. Methanex markets its product to customers in energy, plastics, paints and coatings, and various chemical sectors, positioning the company as a critical link in the global supply chain for basic chemicals.

The company’s core product, methanol, serves as a building block for downstream chemicals such as formaldehyde, acetic acid and methyl tertiary butyl ether (MTBE).

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