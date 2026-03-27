Finance Corp International Sells 2,162 Shares of Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK) Stock

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Finance Corp International sold 2,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $10,874.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,788,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,115,340.14. This represents a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Finance Corp International also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, March 25th, Finance Corp International sold 11,104 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $55,964.16.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Finance Corp International sold 16,179 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $81,218.58.

On Thursday, March 19th, Finance Corp International sold 34,607 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $175,111.42.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Finance Corp International sold 4,819 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.38, for a total value of $25,926.22.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Finance Corp International sold 87,041 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $462,187.71.

On Monday, March 16th, Finance Corp International sold 27,389 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.94, for a total value of $135,301.66.

On Friday, March 13th, Finance Corp International sold 60,000 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $291,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Finance Corp International sold 24,532 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.64, for a total transaction of $113,828.48.

On Thursday, March 12th, Finance Corp International sold 2,839 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $13,286.52.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Finance Corp International sold 4,235 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $19,692.75.

Lesaka Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSAK opened at $4.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.21 million, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Lesaka Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $5.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lesaka Technologies ( NASDAQ:LSAK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.00 million. Lesaka Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a negative net margin of 7.87%.Lesaka Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.260-0.260 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lesaka Technologies, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Lesaka Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lesaka Technologies by 26.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. 9823 Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lesaka Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Lesaka Technologies by 13,359.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 141,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 140,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lesaka Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,766,000. 24.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LSAK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lesaka Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lesaka Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Lesaka Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

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About Lesaka Technologies

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Lesaka Technologies, Inc operates as a Fintech company that utilizes its proprietary banking and payment technologies to deliver financial services solutions to merchants (B2B) and consumers (B2C) in Southern Africa. It offers cash management solutions, growth capital, card acquiring, bill payment technologies, and value-added services to formal and informal retail merchants, as well as banking, lending, and insurance solutions to consumers across Southern Africa. The company also engages in the sale of POS devices, SIM cards, and other consumables; and license of rights to use certain technology developed by the company, as well as offers related technology services.

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